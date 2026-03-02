Trey Mullinax betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Mullinax had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.

Mullinax has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Mullinax has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.