Trey Mullinax betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Trey Mullinax plays a shot from the 8th tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 11, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax finished tied for 16th at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Mullinax's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|70-67-68-68
|-15
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-68-70-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|73-67-73-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|68-70-69-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-71-67-72
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-65-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.427
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mullinax recorded a 0.385 mark in his past five starts, demonstrating strength in his iron play.
- On and around the greens, Mullinax delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark and a -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.