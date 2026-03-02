Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Montgomery has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.

Montgomery has an average of -0.857 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.