Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Taylor Montgomery of the Unites States plays a tee shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 01, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery missed the cut at last year's Puerto Rico Open after posting a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Montgomery's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-68
|-4
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T4
|69-62-69-62
|-18
|122.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T7
|67-69-70-72
|-2
|82.500
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|68
|66-68-77-67
|-10
|3.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|69-63-69-70
|-17
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|67-70-73-71
|-7
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.857 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged 0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.244
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery averaged -0.857 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He posted a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery delivered a 0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
