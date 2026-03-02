PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery of the Unites States plays a tee shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 01, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery of the Unites States plays a tee shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on February 01, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery missed the cut at last year's Puerto Rico Open after posting a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Montgomery's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-68-4

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Montgomery's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT469-62-69-62-18122.500
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT767-69-70-72-282.500
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubW/D75+3--
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island6866-68-77-67-103.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-72-71-71-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT669-63-69-70-17--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3067-70-73-71-7--

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • Montgomery has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
    • Montgomery has an average of -0.857 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has averaged 0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.244

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery averaged -0.857 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He posted a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery delivered a 0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Ben Kohles betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Tyler Duncan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Martin Laird betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW