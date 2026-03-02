PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States plays a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on January 29, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles finished tied for 34th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Kohles's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3469-68-71-67-13
    2024T669-66-63-73-17
    2022T1668-70-71-69-10

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Kohles's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Kohles's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Kohles's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro666-65-66-66-17100
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardW/D72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT2867-71-70-74+228.75
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT1068-70-74-70-670
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT1963-68-68-70-1945
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-71-79+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-69-69-72-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2067-69-69-67-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    Kohles's recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.477

    Kohles's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kohles has averaged 0.316 over his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, while maintaining a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

