Ben Kohles betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Kohles has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished sixth with a score of 17-under.

Kohles has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.