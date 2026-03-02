Ben Kohles betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ben Kohles of the United States plays a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on January 29, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles finished tied for 34th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Kohles's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|69-68-71-67
|-13
|2024
|T6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|2022
|T16
|68-70-71-69
|-10
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Kohles's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Kohles's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Kohles's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|6
|66-65-66-66
|-17
|100
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T28
|67-71-70-74
|+2
|28.75
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T10
|68-70-74-70
|-6
|70
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T19
|63-68-68-70
|-19
|45
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-71-79
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Kohles's recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.477
Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kohles has averaged 0.316 over his last five starts.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, while maintaining a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
