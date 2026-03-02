Martin Laird betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Martin Laird returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Laird looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 68th.
Laird's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T68
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|2024
|T10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Laird's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 15-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T53
|65-69-71-75
|-4
|6.180
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T66
|72-71-77-69
|+9
|3.317
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|70-67-74-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|70-70-71-75
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T11
|--
|--
|35.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|69-71-70-70
|E
|12.133
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
- Laird has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.203
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Laird has averaged -0.413 in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
