7H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Laird looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 68th.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Laird's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6871-66-73-71-7
    2024T1067-68-70-68-15

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Laird's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Laird's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 15-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Laird's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT5365-69-71-75-46.180
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT6672-71-77-69+93.317
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubMC73-75+4--
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandMC71-70-3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4270-67-74-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-70-71-75-2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT11----35.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3469-71-70-70E12.133

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
    • Laird has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.203

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Laird has averaged -0.413 in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

