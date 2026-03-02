Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya finished tied for 34th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Kanaya's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-13
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|73-66-67-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|71-68-73-70
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-66-73-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-66-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-69-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|66-68-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-70-70-62
|-14
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.476
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.857
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.024
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.664
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.306
|0.252
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.857 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
- Kanaya has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (90th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
