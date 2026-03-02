PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya finished tied for 34th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Kanaya's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3469-67-70-69-13

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1773-66-67-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6071-68-73-70-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-70-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-66-73-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-66-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-69-74-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3366-68-68-72-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-70-70-62-14--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4760.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.857-0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.0240.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.6640.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3060.252

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.857 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
    • Kanaya has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (90th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

