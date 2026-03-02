PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo finished tied for 64th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Castillo's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6468-68-69-75-8

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches569-70-64-68-13110.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-71-75-68-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-73-64-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-70-68-70-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic365-65-69-62-21--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-69-73-68-7--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3920.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.075-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1790.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.4450.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.9410.979

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.392 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.075 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 29.51% of the time.
    • Castillo has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Adrien Saddier betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW