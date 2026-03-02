Ricky Castillo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo finished tied for 64th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Castillo's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T64
|68-68-69-75
|-8
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|5
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|110.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-71-75-68
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-73-64-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-69-73-68
|-7
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.392
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.075
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.179
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.445
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.941
|0.979
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.392 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.075 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 29.51% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
