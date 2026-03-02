Ricky Castillo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Castillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.

Castillo has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.