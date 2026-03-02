Aaron Wise betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.

Wise has an average of -0.507 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.755 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wise has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.