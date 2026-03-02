PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Aaron Wise missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Wise at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Wise's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-70+2

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Wise's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Wise's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D69-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-69E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-70-70-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-66E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--

    Wise's recent performances

    • Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
    • Wise has an average of -0.507 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.755 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has averaged -1.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.330-0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.675-0.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.9930.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.001-0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.013-1.430

    Wise's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.330 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sported a -1.675 mark on TOUR. He posted a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wise delivered a -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with a 25.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

