Aaron Wise betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Aaron Wise missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Wise's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-70
|+2
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.507 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.755 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -1.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.330
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.675
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.993
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.001
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.013
|-1.430
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.330 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sported a -1.675 mark on TOUR. He posted a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wise delivered a -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with a 25.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
