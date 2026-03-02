Luke List betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Luke List has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of making his mark at the tournament.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is List's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|66-71-85-68
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|62
|8-5-7--4
|2.862
List's recent performances
- List's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
- List has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.629
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.316
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.925
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.264
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.606
|-0.370
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.629 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.316 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, List delivered a 1.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
