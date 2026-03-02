PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)



    Luke List has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of making his mark at the tournament.

    Latest odds for List at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is List's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7566-71-85-68+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-68-73-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship628-5-7--42.862

    List's recent performances

    • List's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
    • List has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.629-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.316-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.925-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.264-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.606-0.370

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.629 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.316 mark. He has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, List delivered a 1.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

