Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Yellamaraju has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

Yellamaraju has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.