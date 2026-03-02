Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Yellamaraju will compete in the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years when the tournament tees off March 5-8 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The tournament features a $4.0 million purse.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-72-68-68
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|74-64-70-73
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|74-67-71-72
|-4
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-68
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|67-67-72-65
|-9
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.560 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.365
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.312
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.372
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.359
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.665
|0.560
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.2 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 69.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 26.32% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has earned 112 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.