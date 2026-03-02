PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Yellamaraju will compete in the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years when the tournament tees off March 5-8 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The tournament features a $4.0 million purse.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Yellamaraju's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-72-68-68-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5474-64-70-73-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5674-67-71-72-45.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-68-68-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1367-67-72-65-954.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--

    Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.560 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.3650.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3120.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.372-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.3590.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.6650.560

    Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yellamaraju has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.2 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 69.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 26.32% of the time.
    • Yellamaraju has earned 112 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    A.J. Ewart betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Dylan Wu betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW