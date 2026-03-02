S.H. Kim betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim missed the cut at Grand Reserve Golf Club in 2024, shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving his performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Kim's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-71-68-72
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|4.400
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|63-66-74-66
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|63-68-72-68
|-9
|54.167
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|67-73-72-67
|-1
|16.956
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-84
|+7
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.187
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.840
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.187
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.437
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|-0.029
|-0.024
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.187 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.840 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Kim has earned 108 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.