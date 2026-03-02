PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power finished tied for 22nd at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Power at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Power's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T2269-70-67-72-10

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5271-67-73-70-36.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1165-66-74-71-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-68-68-72-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-71-72-64-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-68-65-67-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1169-68-67-73-7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2768-66-67-70-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship5970-70-68-72-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-68-67-73-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-69-70-74-4--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Power has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.332-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.197-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.2340.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.9720.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.6770.815

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.332 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.197 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 24.65% of the time.
    • Power has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

