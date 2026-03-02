Seamus Power betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.

Power has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.