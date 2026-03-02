Seamus Power betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Seamus Power finished tied for 22nd at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Power's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T22
|69-70-67-72
|-10
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|65-66-74-71
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-71-72-64
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|68-66-67-70
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|59
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-68-67-73
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Power has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.332
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.197
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.234
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.972
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.677
|0.815
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.332 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.197 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 24.65% of the time.
- Power has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
