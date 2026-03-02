Scott Piercy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Piercy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.

Piercy has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Piercy has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.