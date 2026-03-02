Scott Piercy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Piercy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Piercy's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-74
|E
|2024
|T42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|2023
|T21
|67-73-67-71
|-10
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Piercy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 10-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Piercy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|19.289
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Piercy has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.776
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
- Piercy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Piercy recorded a -0.029 mark in his past five starts, showing relatively consistent iron play.
- Around the greens, Piercy delivered a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area of concern in his short game.
- On the greens, Piercy posted a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
- Overall, Piercy averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
