PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Scott Piercy returns to the Puerto Rico Open, set to tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club from March 5-8, 2026. Piercy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Piercy's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-74E
    2024T4265-69-73-71-10
    2023T2167-73-67-71-10

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
    • Piercy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 10-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Piercy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-68-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468-71-70-68-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-77+8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2668-71-74-68-719.289

    Piercy's recent performances

    • Piercy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Piercy has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy has averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.776

    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Piercy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Piercy recorded a -0.029 mark in his past five starts, showing relatively consistent iron play.
    • Around the greens, Piercy delivered a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area of concern in his short game.
    • On the greens, Piercy posted a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Piercy averaged -0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Martin Laird betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Cameron Champ betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Ben Kohles betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW