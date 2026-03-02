Cameron Champ betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ finished tied for 16th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Champ's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|68-68-73-64
|-15
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+1
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Champ's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T25
|69-64-73-63
|-11
|28.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T6
|70-69-70-72
|-7
|88.750
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|66-73-65-73
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|23.955
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.113
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five starts.
- Champ has struggled on the greens recently, averaging -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- His overall game has produced an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
