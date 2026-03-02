Cameron Champ betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Champ has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.

Champ has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Champ has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.