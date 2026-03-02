PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ finished tied for 16th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Champ's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1668-68-73-64-15
    2024MC73-72+1

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Champ's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT2569-64-73-63-1128.750
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT670-69-70-72-788.750
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandMC69-71-4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4766-73-65-73-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2869-68-67-67-1323.955

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Champ has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.113

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five starts.
    • Champ has struggled on the greens recently, averaging -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • His overall game has produced an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Martin Laird betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Ben Martin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Tyler Duncan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW