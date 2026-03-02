Ryan Palmer betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ryan Palmer of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Palmer tied for 45th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Palmer's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|70-69-67-71
|-11
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-64-68-65
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|71-70-77-76
|+10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
- Palmer has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.567 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.089
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Palmer sported a -0.567 mark.
- Palmer delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
