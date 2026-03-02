PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Palmer tied for 45th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Palmer's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4570-69-67-71-11

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-64-68-65-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship7071-70-77-76+10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-72-2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-78+9--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.567 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.089

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Palmer sported a -0.567 mark.
    • Palmer delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

