Robert Streb betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Robert Streb tees off on the six hole during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 16, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Robert Streb missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. He'll return to Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this event.
Streb's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-3
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Streb's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Streb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Streb's recent performances
- Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he missed the cut with a score of 9-under.
- Streb has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has averaged 0.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.263
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
- Streb has averaged 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments.
- Streb has shown strength around the green with an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Streb has averaged 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Overall, Streb has averaged 0.263 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
