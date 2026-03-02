PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Robert Streb betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert Streb tees off on the six hole during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 16, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Robert Streb tees off on the six hole during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 16, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Robert Streb missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. He'll return to Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this event.

    Latest odds for Streb at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Streb's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-71E
    2024MC71-70-3

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Streb's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Streb's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--

    Streb's recent performances

    • Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he missed the cut with a score of 9-under.
    • Streb has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb has averaged 0.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.263

    Streb's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streb has averaged 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments.
    • Streb has shown strength around the green with an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Streb has averaged 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
    • Overall, Streb has averaged 0.263 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

