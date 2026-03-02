Hayden Springer betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.

Springer has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Springer has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.