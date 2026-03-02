Hayden Springer betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Panama Championship at Club de Golf de Panama on January 29, 2026 in Panama City, Panama. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer finished tied for 34th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on his 2025 performance at the Puerto Rico Open.
Springer's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|68-67-70-70
|-13
|2024
|T3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Springer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T69
|68-66-69-74
|-3
|2.920
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T49
|67-73-69-76
|+5
|6.930
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T6
|69-70-69-73
|-7
|88.750
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T39
|66-71-70-66
|-15
|15.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|72-66-62-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.248
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.001 over his last five starts shows consistent ball-striking.
- Springer has posted a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance on the greens.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.