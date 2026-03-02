Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen shot 23-under and finished second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|64-65-73-63
|-23
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Neergaard-Petersen's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 23-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|69-67-77-70
|-5
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-72-72-68
|-3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-65-73-63
|-23
|--
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.358 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.283
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.185
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.296
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.030
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.142
|0.589
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.283 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sports a 0.185 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen has delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen has earned 31 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
