Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, including in 2025 when he shot even par. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Tosti's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-68-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish at the John Deere Classic over his last ten appearances was a missed cut with a score of 4-under.
- Tosti has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -3.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.661
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-1.745
|-1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.545
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-1.479
|-1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-4.430
|-3.222
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.661 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.745 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 59.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.479 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 17.68% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.