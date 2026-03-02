PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, including in 2025 when he shot even par. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Tosti's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-73E
    2024MC70-72-2
    2022MC73-74+3

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-78+13--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-75+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-68-75+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-74+3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-65-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-73-2--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti's best finish at the John Deere Classic over his last ten appearances was a missed cut with a score of 4-under.
    • Tosti has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -3.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.661-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-1.745-1.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.545-0.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-1.479-1.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-4.430-3.222

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.661 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.745 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 59.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.479 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 17.68% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

