Rafael Campos betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Campos had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 15-under.

He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Campos has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.661 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Campos has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.