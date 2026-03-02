Rafael Campos betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos finished tied for third at 16-under in the 2021 Puerto Rico Open. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of recapturing that form in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Campos' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|2023
|T48
|70-70-74-70
|-4
|2022
|T59
|70-68-73-75
|-2
|2021
|T3
|66-69-67-70
|-16
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Campos' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 16-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-70-69-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|72-65-74-72
|-5
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.661 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.239
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.399
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.880
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.201
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.719
|-1.289
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.239 (124th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Campos sported a -0.399 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 111th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Campos has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 149th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.