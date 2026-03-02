PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos finished tied for third at 16-under in the 2021 Puerto Rico Open. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of recapturing that form in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Campos' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1865-67-76-67-13
    2023T4870-70-74-70-4
    2022T5970-68-73-75-2
    2021T366-69-67-70-16

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Campos' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 16-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-74+9--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-70+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-70-69-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6272-65-74-72-5--

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has an average of -0.294 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.661 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.239-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.399-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green177-0.880-0.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.201-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.719-1.289

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.239 (124th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Campos sported a -0.399 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 64.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 111th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Campos has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 149th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

