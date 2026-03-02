PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart finished tied for 26th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2667-68-72-67-14
    2024T673-65-67-66-17

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Dumont de Chassart's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-65-70-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express6971-65-67-73-123.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2464-67-73-69-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC66-71-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 7-under.
    • He has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1640.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.011-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.1360.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.249-0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.0410.033

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.011 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
    • Dumont de Chassart has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points (93rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.28% (115th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

