Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 7-under.

He has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.