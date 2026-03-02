Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart finished tied for 26th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|67-68-72-67
|-14
|2024
|T6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Dumont de Chassart's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-65-70
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|69
|71-65-67-73
|-12
|3.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|64-67-73-69
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 7-under.
- He has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.164
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.011
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.136
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.249
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.041
|0.033
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.011 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points (93rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.28% (115th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
