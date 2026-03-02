PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

A silhouette of Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 12, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

A silhouette of Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 12, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. The 2026 Puerto Rico Open will take place at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande from March 5-8.

    Latest odds for Nyholm at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Nyholm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1367-70-72-66-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-70-78+10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-72+6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance5473-71-74-75+57.367
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT3762-64-72-70-1618.700
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT1875-66-72-65-649.733
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT4770-67-70-67-69.917
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1567-67-69-66-1546.000

    Nyholm's recent performances

    • Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Nyholm has an average of -0.931 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.621 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nyholm has averaged -1.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-1.209-0.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.811-0.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.1040.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.2350.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.681-1.293

    Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.209 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.811 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 59.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
    • Nyholm has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Zecheng Dou betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Rafael Campos betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW