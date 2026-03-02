Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

Nyholm has an average of -0.931 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.621 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.