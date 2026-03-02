Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
A silhouette of Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 12, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. The 2026 Puerto Rico Open will take place at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande from March 5-8.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|67-70-72-66
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-78
|+10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|54
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|7.367
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T37
|62-64-72-70
|-16
|18.700
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T18
|75-66-72-65
|-6
|49.733
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T47
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|9.917
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|67-67-69-66
|-15
|46.000
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Nyholm has an average of -0.931 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.621 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -1.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-1.209
|-0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.811
|-0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.104
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.235
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.681
|-1.293
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.209 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.811 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 59.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
- Nyholm has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
