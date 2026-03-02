Luke Clanton betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton makes his debut at the Puerto Rico Open, which runs March 5-8 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The tournament offers a purse of $4 million.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Clanton's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.147
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.130
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.122
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-1.200
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-1.044
|-0.404
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.130 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 73.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.29, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
