PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton makes his debut at the Puerto Rico Open, which runs March 5-8 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The tournament offers a purse of $4 million.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Clanton's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D70-2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-68-68-67-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5671-66-71-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-68-70-70-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -0.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1470.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1300.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.122-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-1.200-0.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-1.044-0.404

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.130 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 73.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.29, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Eric Cole betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    A.J. Ewart betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Dylan Wu betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW