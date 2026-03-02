Peter Malnati betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to PGA TOUR action at the Puerto Rico Open, which takes place March 5-8 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The tournament features a $4 million purse with Karl Vilips defending his title after winning at 26-under last year.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Malnati's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-71-72-69
|-3
|28.303
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.996 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -1.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.696
|-0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-1.414
|-0.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.048
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.606
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.456
|-1.059
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.696 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -1.414 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
