Peter Malnati betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Malnati has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.

Malnati has an average of -0.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.996 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.