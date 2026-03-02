PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to PGA TOUR action at the Puerto Rico Open, which takes place March 5-8 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The tournament features a $4 million purse with Karl Vilips defending his title after winning at 26-under last year.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Malnati's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-70+5--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-74-72-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-68-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-66E--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-71-72-69-328.303

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.996 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged -1.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.696-0.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-1.414-0.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0480.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.6060.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.456-1.059

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.696 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -1.414 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

