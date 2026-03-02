PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Paul Waring betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Waring of England watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Paul Waring of England watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Paul Waring has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Waring at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Waring's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Waring's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-69-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-77+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-74-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4765-72-66-70-79.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--

    Waring's recent performances

    • Waring had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 7-under.
    • Waring has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has an average of -0.610 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has averaged -1.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Waring's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1650.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.032-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.662-0.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.035-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.760-1.005

    Waring's advanced stats and rankings

    • Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring sports a 0.032 mark with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Waring has struggled with a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
    • On the greens, Waring has delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Waring has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44% and breaks par 16.67% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
