Paul Waring betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Paul Waring of England watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Paul Waring has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Waring's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|65-72-66-70
|-7
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
Waring's recent performances
- Waring had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 7-under.
- Waring has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has an average of -0.610 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has averaged -1.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.165
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.032
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.662
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.035
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.760
|-1.005
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring sports a 0.032 mark with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Waring has struggled with a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Waring has delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Waring has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44% and breaks par 16.67% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
