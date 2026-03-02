Paul Waring betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Waring had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 7-under.

Waring has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Waring has an average of -0.610 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.