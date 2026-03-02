Noah Goodwin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Goodwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.

Goodwin has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Goodwin has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.