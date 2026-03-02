Noah Goodwin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Noah Goodwin of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Noah Goodwin finished tied for 12th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Goodwin's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|66-66-72-68
|-16
|2023
|T33
|70-67-72-72
|-7
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T49
|71-67-70-71
|-5
|8.25
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T36
|75-66-73-73
|-1
|18
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|66-67-71-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-67-76-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-71-66-69
|-9
|36.375
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Goodwin has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.161
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.042 over his last five starts, showing slightly below-average iron play.
- Around the greens, Goodwin delivered his strongest performance with a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Goodwin averaged -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
