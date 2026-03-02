PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Noah Goodwin finished tied for 12th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Goodwin's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1266-66-72-68-16
    2023T3370-67-72-72-7

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT4971-67-70-71-58.25
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT3675-66-73-73-118
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-70-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1466-67-71-75-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-67-76-69-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-71-66-69-936.375

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.161

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.042 over his last five starts, showing slightly below-average iron play.
    • Around the greens, Goodwin delivered his strongest performance with a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Goodwin averaged -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

