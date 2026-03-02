PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman finished tied for 42nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He returns to Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Silverman's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4271-67-72-68-10

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-67-69-71-411.375
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4764-68-71-67-12--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2171-67-68-64-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT368-66-67-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-69-71-70-84.200
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT113-8-7-1535.000

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Silverman has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2150.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.195-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.700-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.462-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.258-0.147

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards helps his overall game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has a -0.195 mark. He has hit 68.06% of greens in regulation.
    • Around the green, Silverman has delivered a strong 0.700 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Silverman has a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.00 putts per round and has broken par 22.22% of the time.
    • Silverman currently has 11 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Eric Cole betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Sam Ryder betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Dylan Wu betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW