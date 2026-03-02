Ben Silverman betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ben Silverman of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman finished tied for 42nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He returns to Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Silverman's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|64-68-71-67
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|71-67-68-64
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-69-71-70
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T11
|3-8-7-15
|35.000
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Silverman has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.215
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.195
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.700
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.462
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.258
|-0.147
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards helps his overall game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has a -0.195 mark. He has hit 68.06% of greens in regulation.
- Around the green, Silverman has delivered a strong 0.700 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Silverman has a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.00 putts per round and has broken par 22.22% of the time.
- Silverman currently has 11 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
