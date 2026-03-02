PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States looks on before he plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy shot 8-under and finished T64 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Hardy's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6466-71-71-72-8
    2022T2868-75-71-66-8

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 28th at 8-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroMC70-68-2--
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardMC72-70E--
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT4972-71-70-72+56.930
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT4173-70-70-75E12.214
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT3367-65-71-69-1620.583
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 16-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.286

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has averaged 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy posted a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark.
    • Around the greens, Hardy has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
