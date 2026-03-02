Nick Hardy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Nick Hardy of the United States looks on before he plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy shot 8-under and finished T64 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Hardy's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T64
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|2022
|T28
|68-75-71-66
|-8
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 28th at 8-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T49
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|6.930
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T41
|73-70-70-75
|E
|12.214
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T33
|67-65-71-69
|-16
|20.583
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 16-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.286
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has averaged 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy posted a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark.
- Around the greens, Hardy has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
