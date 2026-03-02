Nick Dunlap betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap will compete in the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with the opportunity to make his mark at this $4 million event in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Dunlap's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|65-68-77-68
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|61-67-71-65
|-24
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|73-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-6-7
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|68-69-68-64
|-15
|58.714
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-1.578
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.008
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.235
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.097
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.708
|-0.366
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.578 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.3 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.008 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
- Dunlap has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
