8H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap will compete in the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with the opportunity to make his mark at this $4 million event in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Dunlap's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77-74+7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6165-68-77-68-24.400
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT861-67-71-65-24--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC66-76E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4473-67-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-70+2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC-6-7----
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1168-69-68-64-1558.714

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-1.578-0.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0080.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.235-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0970.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.708-0.366

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.578 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.3 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.008 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
    • Dunlap has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

