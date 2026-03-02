Adam Hadwin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Adam Hadwin of Canada hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 05, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Hadwin's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|70
|71-64-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|65-66-71-75
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-70-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-
|--
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.522
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.077
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.739
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.119
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.260
|-0.176
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.522 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a 0.077 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
- Around the green, Hadwin has struggled with a -1.739 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.00 putts per round and has broken par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
