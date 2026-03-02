PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 05, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin of Canada hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 05, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Hadwin's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic7071-64-68-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1165-66-71-75-7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5368-70-67-70-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-71-67-69-119.556
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC-----

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5220.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0770.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.739-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.119-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.260-0.176

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.522 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a 0.077 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
    • Around the green, Hadwin has struggled with a -1.739 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.00 putts per round and has broken par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

