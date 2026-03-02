PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Miles Russell betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Miles Russell of the United States prepares to play his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Miles Russell has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, for this $4 million event.

    Latest odds for Russell at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Russell's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Russell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-73+3--

    Russell's recent performances

    • Russell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • Russell has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Russell has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Russell has averaged -0.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Russell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.983

    Russell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Russell posted a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Russell recorded a -0.092 mark over his last five starts, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Russell delivered a positive 0.241 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, representing his strongest area of play.
    • On the greens, Russell struggled with a -0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five starts, highlighting putting as an area needing significant improvement.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

