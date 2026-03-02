Miles Russell betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Russell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.

Russell has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Russell has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.