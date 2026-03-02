Dylan Wu betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Dylan Wu of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside his caddie during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu finished tied for 45th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Wu's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|2023
|T48
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|73-69-75-71
|+4
|3.8
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-73-64-70
|-15
|8.8
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|21.3
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|DQ
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|6-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.153
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.029
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.125
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.209
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.458
|-0.280
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sports a 0.029 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 72.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
- Wu has earned 34 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.