6H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States prepares to play a shot on the ninth hole alongside his caddie during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu finished tied for 45th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Wu's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4570-69-68-70-11
    2023T4870-69-72-73-4
    2022MC72-75+3

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6673-69-75-71+43.8
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-73-64-70-158.8
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-66-70-69-621.3
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenDQ70-71-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC6-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+5--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.153-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0290.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.125-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.209-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.458-0.280

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sports a 0.029 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 72.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
    • Wu has earned 34 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

