6H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States reacts to his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan of the United States reacts to his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan will compete at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Brennan at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Brennan's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5268-70-72-71-36.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4870-69-67-74-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenDQ70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5671-66-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-69+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-64-68-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5969-68-70-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship167-65-64-66-22--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan has one victory and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.742 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged -0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.9310.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2160.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.530-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.983-0.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.366-0.293

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.931 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.4 yards ranked first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.216 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Brennan has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

