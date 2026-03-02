Matti Schmid betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid finished tied for sixth at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on another strong showing in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Schmid's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|66-69-69-66
|-18
|2024
|T10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|2023
|T33
|68-70-69-74
|-7
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 18-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-70-67-68
|-10
|72.5
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|71-71-74-70
|+2
|13.5
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|72-74-75-68
|+1
|4.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-67-70-74
|-4
|5.6
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-69-77
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|64-63-71-66
|-24
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|75-69-68-69
|-3
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.891 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -1.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.028
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-1.032
|-0.891
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.020
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.089
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.991
|-1.047
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -1.032 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 65.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
