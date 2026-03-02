PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid finished tied for sixth at 18-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on another strong showing in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Schmid's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T666-69-69-66-18
    2024T1067-65-68-73-15
    2023T3368-70-69-74-7

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-70-67-68-1072.5
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4971-71-74-70+213.5
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7372-74-75-68+14.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC77-69+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-67-70-74-45.6
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-69-77-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-69-69-73-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT864-63-71-66-24--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4675-69-68-69-3--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.891 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged -1.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.028-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-1.032-0.891
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.020-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.089-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.991-1.047

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -1.032 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 65.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
    • Schmid has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Rafael Campos betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Zecheng Dou betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW