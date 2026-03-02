PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This marks Pavon's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1771-69-68-68-846
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-70-70-716
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-69-73-67-35.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6770-65-71-68-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3171-64-70-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-69-74-73+22.75

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.659 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged 0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.088-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.796-0.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0400.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting61.0050.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.1600.134

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon has a -0.796 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 1.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Pavon has earned 93 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

