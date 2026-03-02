Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This marks Pavon's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|46
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-70-70
|-7
|16
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-69-73-67
|-3
|5.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|70-65-71-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|71-64-70-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-69-74-73
|+2
|2.75
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Pavon has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.659 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged 0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.088
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.796
|-0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.040
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|1.005
|0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.160
|0.134
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon has a -0.796 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 1.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 93 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
