Matt Wallace betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace finished tied for 26th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Wallace's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|67-68-69-70
|-14
|2021
|MC
|76-73
|+5
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 26th at 14-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|68-70-68-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|74-66-66-67
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|65-71-68-68
|-8
|30.250
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.026
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.898
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.135
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.077
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.713
|-0.384
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a -0.898 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wallace delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.
- Wallace has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
