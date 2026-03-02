PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace finished tied for 26th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Wallace's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2667-68-69-70-14
    2021MC76-73+5

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 26th at 14-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-66-71-67-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3168-70-68-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1074-66-66-67-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2765-71-68-68-830.250

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.026-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.898-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.1350.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.077-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.713-0.384

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a -0.898 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Wallace delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44.
    • Wallace has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

