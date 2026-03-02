PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard finished tied for 38th at six-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T3873-69-73-67-6

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of six-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2369-68-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6966-75-73-75+13.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-78-69-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6669-69-72-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3470-63-66-69-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-68-74-67-2--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged -0.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.311-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.532-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.037-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.261-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-1.140-0.939

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.532 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 17.32% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points (113th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

