Mark Hubbard betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard finished tied for 38th at six-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Hubbard's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T38
|73-69-73-67
|-6
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of six-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|66-75-73-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-78-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|69-69-72-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|70-63-66-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.311
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.532
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.037
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.261
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.140
|-0.939
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.532 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 17.32% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points (113th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
