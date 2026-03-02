PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Kihei Akina betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kihei Akina tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health at Oakridge Country Club on August 03, 2024 in Farmington, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Kihei Akina has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with an opportunity to make his mark in this $4 million event.

    Latest odds for Akina at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Akina's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Akina's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-72+7--

    Akina's recent performances

    • Akina's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he posted a score of seven-over.
    • He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Akina has an average of -1.940 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Akina's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.985

    Akina's advanced stats and rankings

    • Akina posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.440 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -1.940 over his last five starts indicates an area needing improvement in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Akina averaged -0.574 Strokes Gained in his past five tournaments, while his putting showed a slight positive mark at 0.090.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Akina as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

