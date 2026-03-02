Kevin Streelman betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman finished tied for 32nd at 11-under when he last played the Puerto Rico Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Streelman's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 11-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-70-69-70
|-6
|22.3
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-73-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T71
|71-69-71-74
|+1
|2.85
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 32nd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.614
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.351
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.365
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.585
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.015
|-0.031
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.614 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sports a -0.351 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Streelman has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
