PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower finished tied for 35th at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Lower's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T3569-70-70-72-7

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3063-72-73-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-75-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3167-65-70-70-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT366-67-68-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-73-67-49.045

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has one top-five finish over his past ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Lower has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.801-0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-1.300-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3920.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.115-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.594-0.662

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.801 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -1.300 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower delivered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Lower has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Lanto Griffin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Zach Bauchou betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW