Justin Lower betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.801 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -1.300 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lower delivered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.