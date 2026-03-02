Justin Lower betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Justin Lower finished tied for 35th at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Lower's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T35
|69-70-70-72
|-7
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|63-72-73-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|67-65-70-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|9.045
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has one top-five finish over his past ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.801
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-1.300
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.392
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.115
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.594
|-0.662
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.801 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -1.300 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Lower has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
