Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Byrd has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.

Byrd has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Byrd has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.