Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Jonathan Byrd missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Byrd's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|2023
|T48
|72-71-69-72
|-4
|2021
|T39
|72-68-72-70
|-6
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Byrd's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at 6-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T28
|70-70-70-72
|+2
|28.750
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-66-67-69
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|70-72-68-69
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|68-72-68-71
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T23
|8-5-11-5
|--
|21.674
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|2.489
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Byrd has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged 0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.146
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- No 2026 season statistics are available for Byrd at this time.
- Based on his last five tournaments, Byrd has struggled off the tee with an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- His approach play has also been below average with -0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five starts.
- Byrd has shown strength in his short game and putting, posting positive averages of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
