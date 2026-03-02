PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jonathan Byrd missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Byrd's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-73-2
    2024MC71-75+2
    2023T4872-71-69-72-4
    2021T3972-68-72-70-6

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Byrd's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at 6-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Byrd's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroMC71-68-1--
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT2870-70-70-72+228.750
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubMC75-70+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-66-67-69-13--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1470-72-68-69-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1968-72-68-71-9--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT238-5-11-5--21.674
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6471-68-76-73+82.489
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--

    Byrd's recent performances

    • Byrd has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Byrd has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd has averaged 0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.146

    Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

    • No 2026 season statistics are available for Byrd at this time.
    • Based on his last five tournaments, Byrd has struggled off the tee with an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • His approach play has also been below average with -0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five starts.
    • Byrd has shown strength in his short game and putting, posting positive averages of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

