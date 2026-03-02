PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    John VanDerLaan finished tied for seventh at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Puerto Rico Open.

    VanDerLaan's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T769-71-69-66-13

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In VanDerLaan's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    VanDerLaan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-72-70-72-24.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-70-73-71-611
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-69-67-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC63-78+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4674-75-69-74+49.9
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5068-65-70-67-148.5
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship162-71-67-67-17600
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-69-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1566-68-68-67-1546

    VanDerLaan's recent performances

    • VanDerLaan has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.505 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.224-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.254-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.126-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.028-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.631-0.505

    VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.224 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.254 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

