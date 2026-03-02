John VanDerLaan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

VanDerLaan has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

VanDerLaan has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.