John Daly II betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
John Daly II hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the PNC Championship 2025 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 21, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
John Daly II has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Daly II's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Daly II's recent performances
- Daly II has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament history.
Daly II's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Daly II's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Daly II for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Daly II as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
