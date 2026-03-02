PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

John Daly II betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Daly II hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the PNC Championship 2025 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 21, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

John Daly II hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the PNC Championship 2025 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 21, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    John Daly II has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Daly II at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Daly II's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Daly II's recent performances

    • Daly II has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament history.

    Daly II's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Daly II's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Daly II for the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Daly II as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

