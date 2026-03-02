James Hahn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Hahn's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 49th with a score of 3-over.

Hahn has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hahn has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.