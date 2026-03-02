James Hahn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
James Hahn finished tied for 34th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Hahn's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|2024
|MC
|76-68
|E
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Hahn's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Hahn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T72
|66-66-74-74
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|49
|73-67-73-70
|+3
|5.6
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|63
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|4.4
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
Hahn's recent performances
- Hahn's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 49th with a score of 3-over.
- Hahn has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has averaged -0.975 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.975
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
- Hahn posted a -0.795 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hahn sported a -0.373 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Hahn delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Hahn posted a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.