PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

James Hahn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    James Hahn finished tied for 34th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Hahn's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3467-72-67-69-13
    2024MC76-68E

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Hahn's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Hahn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT7266-66-74-74-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC--
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship4973-67-73-70+35.6
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6367-70-72-74-14.4
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-74+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    Hahn's recent performances

    • Hahn's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 49th with a score of 3-over.
    • Hahn has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has averaged -0.975 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.975

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hahn posted a -0.795 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hahn sported a -0.373 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Hahn delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Hahn posted a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned spots at Puerto Rico Open

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Puerto Rico Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW