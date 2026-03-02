PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salindaof the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda will make his first appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years when he tees off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on the 7,506-yard, par-72 course in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Salinda has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3071-70-70-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-74-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1867-70-73-70-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-69-69-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4673-71-70-67-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has an average of -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5630.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.605-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-0.830-0.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.222-0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-1.093-1.086

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.563 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.2 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda has sported a -0.605 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
    • Salinda has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

