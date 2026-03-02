Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Salinda had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 4-under.

He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Salinda has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Salinda has an average of -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.