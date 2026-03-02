Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Isaiah Salindaof the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda will make his first appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years when he tees off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on the 7,506-yard, par-72 course in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Salinda has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|71-70-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|73-71-70-67
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has an average of -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.563
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.605
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-0.830
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.222
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-1.093
|-1.086
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.563 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.2 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda has sported a -0.605 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
- Salinda has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.