Henrik Norlander betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at The RSM Classic, where he shot 15-under.

Norlander has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Norlander has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.