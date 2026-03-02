Henrik Norlander betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander finished tied for 40th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this event last year. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Norlander's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|2024
|T15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|2023
|T15
|70-71-68-68
|-11
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2023, when he finished tied for 15th.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|67-69-74-69
|-1
|4.2
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2.75
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.2
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at The RSM Classic, where he shot 15-under.
- Norlander has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged 0.207 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.496
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.306
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.434
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.238
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.606
|0.207
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.496 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 286.3 yards shows his current form.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Norlander has recorded a -0.306 mark. He has hit 58.33% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Norlander has delivered a 1.434 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
- On the greens, Norlander has posted a -1.238 Strokes Gained: Putting average in 2026. He has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round and has broken par 16.67% of the time.
- Norlander has averaged -0.606 Strokes Gained: Total in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 25.00%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
