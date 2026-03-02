PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander finished tied for 40th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this event last year. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Norlander's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4071-68-67-70-12
    2024T1571-68-66-69-14
    2023T1570-71-68-68-11

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2023, when he finished tied for 15th.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2565-67-71-64-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6267-69-74-69-14.2
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7267-66-70-76-52.75
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7867-72-73-75+72.2

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at The RSM Classic, where he shot 15-under.
    • Norlander has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged 0.207 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.4960.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.3060.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.4340.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.238-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.6060.207

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.496 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 286.3 yards shows his current form.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Norlander has recorded a -0.306 mark. He has hit 58.33% of Greens in Regulation.
    • Around the greens, Norlander has delivered a 1.434 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
    • On the greens, Norlander has posted a -1.238 Strokes Gained: Putting average in 2026. He has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round and has broken par 16.67% of the time.
    • Norlander has averaged -0.606 Strokes Gained: Total in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 25.00%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

