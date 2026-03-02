PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Hank Lebioda finished tied for 21st at 10-under when he last played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Lebioda's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2170-66-72-70-10

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Lebioda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-69-73-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-71-73+13.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-71+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-69-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT670-72-70-68-8105.000
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT4373-68-71-71-111.220
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC66-71-5--

    Lebioda's recent performances

    • Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
    • Lebioda has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lebioda has averaged -0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1350.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.338-0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.307-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.387-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.897-0.718

    Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a -0.338 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 70.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.07, and he ranked 174th by breaking par 16.30% of the time.
    • Lebioda has earned 15 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

