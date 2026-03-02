Hank Lebioda betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.

Lebioda has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.