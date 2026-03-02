Gordon Sargent betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent will tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 in the Puerto Rico Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament over the past five years.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 10-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.023 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.540
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-1.706
|-1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.101
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.384
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.651
|-1.102
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.540 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.6 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.706 mark that ranked 176th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.67, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
