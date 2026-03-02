Frankie Capan III betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his first appearance at this tournament since at least 2021.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This marks Capan III's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|65
|66-73-74-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Capan III has an average of -0.660 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -0.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-2.680
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.940
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.589
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.400
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-3.431
|-0.884
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.680 (177th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sports a -0.940 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 57.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Capan III has delivered a strong 0.589 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR.
- On the greens, Capan III has delivered a -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 18.25% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
