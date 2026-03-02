PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Filip Jakubcik betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Filip Jakubcik of Czech Republic plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during Day Four of the 2022 World Amateur Team Golf Championships - Eisenhower Trophy competition at Le Golf National on September 3, 2022 in Paris, France. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Filip Jakubcik of Czech Republic plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during Day Four of the 2022 World Amateur Team Golf Championships - Eisenhower Trophy competition at Le Golf National on September 3, 2022 in Paris, France. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

    Filip Jakubcik has not competed in this tournament in the past five years and will tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open. The tournament offers a $4 million purse with competition taking place in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Jakubcik at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Jakubcik's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Jakubcik's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--

    Jakubcik's recent performances

    • Jakubcik's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-over.

    Jakubcik's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Jakubcik's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Jakubcik for the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jakubcik as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

