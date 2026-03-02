Filip Jakubcik betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Filip Jakubcik of Czech Republic plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during Day Four of the 2022 World Amateur Team Golf Championships - Eisenhower Trophy competition at Le Golf National on September 3, 2022 in Paris, France. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Filip Jakubcik has not competed in this tournament in the past five years and will tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open. The tournament offers a $4 million purse with competition taking place in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Jakubcik's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Jakubcik's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
Jakubcik's recent performances
- Jakubcik's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-over.
Jakubcik's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Jakubcik's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Jakubcik for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jakubcik as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
