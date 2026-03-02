Fabián Gómez betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Fabián Gómez missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his past performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Gómez's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|E
|2022
|T50
|73-68-72-71
|-4
|2021
|T15
|66-71-71-69
|-11
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Gómez's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Gómez's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Gómez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T35
|69-66-72-63
|-10
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T23
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|35.600
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
Gómez's recent performances
- Gómez had his best finish at The Panama Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 1-over.
- Gómez has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gómez has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gómez has averaged -0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.306
Gómez's advanced stats and rankings
- In his recent performances, Gómez has struggled off the tee with a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average over his past five starts.
- His approach play has been a strength, posting a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Gómez has performed well with a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average over his last five starts.
- On the greens, Gómez has faced challenges with a -0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall -0.306 Strokes Gained: Total mark.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
