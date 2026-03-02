Fabián Gómez betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Gómez had his best finish at The Panama Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 1-over.

Gómez has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Gómez has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.