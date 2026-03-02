PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Fabián Gómez betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Fabián Gómez missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his past performance in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Gómez at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Gómez's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-70E
    2022T5073-68-72-71-4
    2021T1566-71-71-69-11

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Gómez's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Gómez's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Gómez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT3569-66-72-63-1018.000
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT2372-70-68-71+135.600
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-75-1--

    Gómez's recent performances

    • Gómez had his best finish at The Panama Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 1-over.
    • Gómez has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gómez has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gómez has averaged -0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.306

    Gómez's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his recent performances, Gómez has struggled off the tee with a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average over his past five starts.
    • His approach play has been a strength, posting a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Gómez has performed well with a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average over his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Gómez has faced challenges with a -0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall -0.306 Strokes Gained: Total mark.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned spots at Puerto Rico Open

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Puerto Rico Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
